BREAKING: Veteran Producer, Chief Tunde Oloyede Is Dead

Report reaching CKn News has it that veteran producer Chief Tunde Oloyede is dead.





He passed on in his sleep this morning in at his home in Festac Town Lagos. He was the Former President of ITPAN , producer and Foremost director of the Popular NTA series "The Village Headmaster" amongst several other productions.







Until his death he ran his own production out fit known as "Media International Production".







Chief Tunde is married to another veteran broadcaster Bimbo Oloyede who recently was a guest newscaster on Nigeria's foremost TV Station, Channels. He died at age 70.

