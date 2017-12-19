BREAKING: Unions Protest Sale Of National Theatre By FG

Published:





Culture Workers under the aegis of the Radio and Television Theatre Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreatiinal Services Employees (AUPTRE) are right now at the thick of a massive protest against the announced sale of the National Theatre.







The workers in their thousands occupied the open lawn at the National Theatre carrying placards with different inscriptions. Speaker after speaker at the peaceful protest said they will resist the sale of the iconic cultural edifice "to the Nigerian ruling class" with "their last blood".







One of the inscription read: "it is unconventional economics, buharinomics, laimohammednomics to sell a national monument to fund 2018 budget. We say NO to the sale". Another read "Buhari/Osibanjo/Tinubu: sell the National theatre and forget 2019".

