BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Tenure Of Defence, Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenures of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff. The Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali revealed this in a statement on Monday.





According to him, Buhari elongated their tenures“having carefully reviewed the ongoing military operations across the country.”However, the statement did not reveal how long their terms were extended.







The development means that the CDS, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin; the army chief, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai; the air chief, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the naval chief, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas, will continue in their roles.

