Breaking: Police IRT Team Arrests 6 Kidnappers ,Rescue 76 Year Victim In Aba

The Anti kidnapping Police Squad today arrested a gang Of 6 Kidnappers operating in Aba,Abia State.They also rescued one of their Victim and recovered 2 AK47 Rifles, 6 Magazines loaded with 180 Rounds Of Live Ammunition all hidden in a Special compartment Constructed under the Operational Vehicle Of the Kidnappers in Abia State. This was as a follow up to the kidnapping of Elder Benjamin Okoye 76yrs on 15/12/17 in Aba Abia State and the Subsequent demand of 80 Million Naira by the Kidnappers.IRT Operatives deployed by IGP Ibrahim Idris Swung into action and eventually Arrested 2 Of the Kidnappers in Aba town who took the Combined teams of IRT Operatives and CPS Aba Police Personnel To the Kidnappers Camp at Okpukwu Umuobo Area Of Aba Town where the 3 bedrooms House rented and use for keeping Victims by the Kidnappers was raided and the Ailing Victim Mr Benjamin Okoye 76yrs Hypertensive Patient kept without his Drugs was Rescued alive and 4 more Kidnappers were Arrested with bullet wounds inside the house as they attempted to escape. The Six Kidnappers Arrested So far are: 1) Chinonye Anoro 26yrs, 2) Prince Sylvester 35yrs owner and Driver of the Operational Bus used for 8 Kidnappings in Aba, 3) Kingsley Papa 45yrs, 4) Ugbonabo Danjuma 43yrs Gangleader, 5) Moses Clever 31yrs and 6) Ogoro James 26yrs.All Suspects Confessed to Several Kidnappings within Aba and other parts of Abia State. 4 out of the 6 Kidnappers Further Confessed that they formed their gang from the Prison and as they came out from Prison this October they recruited others and Started Kidnapping. The 2 AK47 Rifles Used for their operations also recovered in a Special Compartment they constructed under their Operational Golf Car. Seriuos efforts to arrest remaining gang members in Progress.