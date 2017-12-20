BREAKING: New PDP Faction Emerges, Opens Secretariat In Abuja

Published:





A group made up of five men on Wednesday opened a new secretariat for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in Abuja.







The five men are Prince Obi Nwosu, Alhaji Hassan Adamu , Chief Olusola Akindele , Chief Godwin Duru and Franklyne Edede.

The office is located at Asokoro District of Abuja.







Only two flags of the party are taped to the building to indicate that it is a party office .

The Independent National Electoral Commission- recognised national headquarters of the party is located at Wuse , Zone 5 , Abuja.









Nwosu , who is the leader of the five - man faction, said that members of the National Working Committee of his group would be announced in January next year. The new PDP group said it is emerging due to the imposition of a unity list on members on December 9.







Punch

