



Report coming in has it that a former Senator, Ayo Arise, has been kidnapped by armed men. Senator Arise is from Oye Ekiti and represented Ekiti North in the National Assembly under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) between 2007 and 2011. He later defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).







He is one of the governorship aspirants in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Sources say the Senator was kidnapped yesterday night on his way to Abuja. All efforts to reach him failed.







It was learnt that the Senator attended an event in Ado Ekiti on Saturday and later another one at Ikere Ekiti, where the former Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Tunde Ogunsakin was being conferred with the title of Basorun of Ikere.







Sources said that after leaving the event he attended a Golf Course along Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti Road in the evening of Saturday. He was scheduled to travel to Abuja on Sunday through the Akure airport but chose to go by road.







Kidnapping is now common in Ekiti, Ondo and Kogi axis. The latest victims in the same area were a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Rafiu Isiaka and Jacob Olugbade. They were released after about 11 days in captivity. Both claimed they were kidnapped by armed Fulani men and that they paid 10million to secure their release.