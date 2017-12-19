BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Innoson MD, Innocent Chukwuma

Published:





One of Nigeria's anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, earlier today December 19, arrested the founder and chairman of Nigeria’s automobile company, Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma. The Innoson Motors boss was arrested in his residence in Enugu, southeastern Nigeria.







While his arrest may not have to do with the long standing case between the automobile company and one of the new generation bank, Guaranty Trust Bank.





Mr Chukwuma ws arrested one month after the indigenous automobile company denied that a bench warrant had been issued to arrest its chairman. Meanwhile, the automobile company has voiced its displeasure over the arrest of its Chairman in a Facebook post.





Efforts by CKN News to speak with the officials of the agency, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

