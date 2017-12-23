BREAKING: Armed Man Invade Kaduna Christmas Carol Venue, Kill 4, Injured Others

Published:

At least four persons have been killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman who went on rampage in Kaduna, a report from the state said. “The incident occurred on Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district, Jemaa Local Government Area of the state,” according to Channels Television.





It quoted the spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Colonel IK Ekpeyong, as saying in a statement that the gunman invaded Godogodo village as the residents were holding a Christmas carol at the community square at about 9pm, shooting sporadically, and in the process killed four persons and injured eight others.





Col. Ekpeyong disclosed that the bodies had been deposited in a mortuary while the eight wounded persons were taken to the Kafanchan General Hospital for treatment, the report said.





“He also added that some people suspected to be masterminds of the attack have been arrested for further interrogation, while more troops have been deployed to the area to avert a fresh attack or reprisal,” the report further said.

