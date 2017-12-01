The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Bello, has confirmed the bomb threat in the FCT and six other states in the country. The United States and United Kingdom missions in Nigeria had warned of possible attacks in FCT and other Nigerian states during the Yuletide.





Speaking in a stakeholders’ meeting, Bello said the Police were working with other security agencies to ensure nothing of such happens. "The threat to attack the city is real; however we want to assure members of the public that we are working in collaboration with other sister security agencies to ensure that we all enjoy a peaceful yuletide,” he said.





"The Americans, British government warned us an impending threat and it would be stupid of us not to do anything. God will not forgive us if we don’t do anything and that is why we are here. "We are doing a lot but we don’t want to mention the strategy so that the men of the underworld don’t take advantage of it.



