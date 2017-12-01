The federal government has reiterated its commitment towards protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians residing in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country.









According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who said this on Sunday in Abuja, the government has put in place adequate security measures to thwart any possible terror attack in the FCT and other parts of the country.









Following the recent travel advisories issued by some western countries, he said there was no cause for panic as security agencies have not let down their guard, adding that there has been no terror attack in Abuja since the President assumed office in 2015.









"We know that the terrorists, who have been massively degraded and put on the run, have been looking for soft targets to attack,” the minister said in the statement signed by his aide, Segun Adeyemi.









"This is the nature of terrorism all over the world, as can be seen in recent attacks in the UK, France and Egypt, among others. "That is why the Nigerian security agencies have continued to be on the alert, even if their efforts have been largely unobtrusive so as not to disrupt the daily activities of the citizenry. Such efforts are routinely stepped up during religious festivals.”









Mohammed said the government would continue to take adequate measures to protect the lives and properties of citizens and non-citizens alike.

He maintained that the military remains resolute in ensuring that the terrorists neither regroup nor regain the capacity to carry out organized attacks.





