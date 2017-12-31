BIKE ACCIDENT: Yusuf Buhari's Presence At Hospital Boosting Sales - FCT Traders

Published:

As President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, continues to receive treatment at Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu District, Abuja, some petty sellers close to the hospital are happy about the boost in their sales due to the influx of dignitaries.





The traders, who deal in food, recharge cards, and drinks around the hospital on Sam Mbakwe Street, on Saturday, said that notwithstanding the improved sales, they wished the President's son a quick recovery. Among the top government officials who visited Buhari's son were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.





"For the past four days, I have been selling everything quite early. Many security people staying at the hospital because of the President's son come here to eat. We have a lot of visitors coming with policemen to the hospital every day. The demand is high because of what has happened in the hospital" said a trader.





A recharge card vendor expressed a similar observation, saying,“Demand for recharge cards has been higher in the last four days. It was not like that before. People come from the hospital to buy recharge cards as often as you can think of. I learnt the President's son is there . We have all noticed the heavy presence of policemen on the street"





Source: Punch

