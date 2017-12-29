BIKE ACCIDENT: Yusuf Buhari's Friend, Bashir In Coma

Published:

Bashir Gwandu is Yusuf Buhari's friend who was involved in the bike accident that happened in Gwarimpa, Abuja on Tuesday December 26th.





Bashir and Yusuf were riding their power bikes together when the accident happened. According to reports, Yusuf was about to overtake Bashir's bike when he lost control and they collided. Both of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Cedarcrest Hospital. Bashir is reportedly in a coma right now.





Yusuf who is President Buhari's only son, broke his limb and had a head injury. He has undergone surgery and is said to be in a stable condition.

