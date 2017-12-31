Bike Accident: True Identity Of Yusuf Buhari's Co Accident Victim Reveals

Published:

A close friend to Yusuf Buhari ,son of President Muhammadu Buhari that was involved in a bike accident has revealed that contrary to reports that BASHIR Gwandu was the friend with Yusuf in the accident, the actual person is one BASHIR Ali.Read his post"While we wish the victims of this terrible crash speedy and complete recovery (and sympathize with their families), I must correct a terrible error in the reporting.Yusuf Buhari's friend that was involved in the accident is NOT Bashir Gwandu. He is Bashir Ali from Tambuwal town. Bashir Gwandu, my very good friend,is like a father to Yusuf. I spoke with Bashir a moment ago, and he is in fact among the key people coordinating with the doctors attending to the victims.I just want to reassure Gwandu's friends and well-wishers that he is not involved in any accident as erroneously reported by the media. It really is amazing how remarkably lousy (and lazy) our media folks are. Again, our prayers and thoughts go to the victims and their families at this very difficult time."Abba