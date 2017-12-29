BIKE ACCIDENT: President Buhari's Only Son Is Still Unconscious, Aisha On Admission

Published:

Yusuf, ailing son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is still unconscious. Also, Aisha, his mother and the country’s First Lady, has been admitted for high blood pressure. Both Yusuf and Aisha are on admission at Cedarcrest Hospital in the nation’s capital, Abuja.





A source confirmed on Friday afternoon that the First Lady’s condition has worsened. “This is a trying period for the family. Both son and mother are not in good state. “Yusuf still unconscious, still not talking.





“Mrs Aisha has been fully admitted. She was initially on bed rest but doctors won’t let her go because she now has high BP,” the source added. Meanwhile, more family members, relatives, friends, officials of federal and state governments, lawmakers, envoys among others are trooping to the private health facility to show concern.





The development has led to increase in security at the hospital.



