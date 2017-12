Published:

President Buhari's son, Yusuf, was involved in a bike accident in the Gwarimpa area, Abuja two days ago. He sustained head injury and also broke a limb. He is currently receiving medical attention at the Cedar Crest hospital, Abuja.





There was anxiety on Thursday over his state of health, Yusuf , who sustained a head injury and had one of his limbs broken , was said to have undergone a successful surgery at the Ceda Crest Hospital, Abuja.





