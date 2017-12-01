Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Beautiful Young Girls Step Out Topless In Rivers State
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, December 04, 2017 / comment : 0

A
Facebook user, Ala Mathias shared these photos of virgins who posed topless as they are initiated into womanhood in the annual Iria ceremony held in Okrika, Rivers state. He captioned the photos;

OKRIKA CULTURE AND HERITAGE; It Is Called Iria Ceremony, It Is A Process Of Welcoming Them To Womanhood. It Is Usually Done By Virgins In The Ancient Days.

This Particular Iria Ceremony Took Place Yesterday At Okrika Market Square, Rivers State. Value Your Culture My People
More photos below;



Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú