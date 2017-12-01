A

Facebook user, Ala Mathias shared these photos of virgins who posed topless as they are initiated into womanhood in the annual Iria ceremony held in Okrika, Rivers state. He captioned the photos;





OKRIKA CULTURE AND HERITAGE; It Is Called Iria Ceremony, It Is A Process Of Welcoming Them To Womanhood. It Is Usually Done By Virgins In The Ancient Days.





This Particular Iria Ceremony Took Place Yesterday At Okrika Market Square, Rivers State. Value Your Culture My People

