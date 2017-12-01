



The Bayelsa state government has called on the police, the Department of State Service and other security agencies to apprehend the killers of a prominent cattle dealer, Alhaji Jibril Abdulkarim, and three of his aides on Saturday.

The cattle dealer and three of his aides were shot to death at his private abattoir in Yenagoa on Saturday, December 2, 2017.









The deceased cattle dealer was a member of the State Committee for the Management and Control of Ranches, and Chairman Cattle Breeders Association (CBA) in the state. The Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, who represented the governor of Bayelsa state, Hon Seriake Dickson, in a visit to commiserate with the families of the deceased, condemned the reprehensible act.











Ongolo assured the families of the determination of the state government to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure that, those behind the heinous acts are arrested and brought to justice. Ongolo, who was accompanied by top government officials and security chiefs in the state, described Jibril as a peace-loving, law-abiding and easy-going businessman, who was a friend to all including the government.











"I want to on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Seriake Dickson, and the Government of Bayelsa State sympathize with you all over this sudden loss. As a government we condemn it and we shall work closely with the security agencies to apprehend the criminals, who committed these unacceptable acts in order to bring them to book.











"Alhaji Jibril was a good man; he was very easy going. He worked closely with our government to promote peace and unity among all. He was never caught violating any law and we are indeed shocked to hear of his gruesome murder alongside some of his boys,” Ongolo said.











The Chief of Staff warned that the state government would not tolerate crime and criminality stressing that the criminals behind the death of Jibril and his workers shall not go free. Ongolo gave the assurance that, despite the pockets of criminal activities perpetrated by a few misguided elements, Bayelsa remains one of the safest states in Nigeria to live and do business.













He urged the security agencies not to relent until the perpetrators behind the killing of the innocent people are apprehended and made to face the law.