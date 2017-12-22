Badoo Cult Group Kills Man, Son, Sister In-Law In Lagos

Published:

Badoo, the ritual cult group, has again unleashed terror on a family in Itesiwaju Community Development Area , Ibeshe, Ikorodu, killing a man, his son and sister in- law and injuring his wife. The man's wife reportedly sustained serious injuries and was said to have been admitted to the Ikorodu General Hospital.





It was learnt that the victims were found dead in the apartment on Thursday morning by one of the couple's children who was on a visit. Although the names of the victims had yet to be ascertained, the family was identified as the Aros. A resident of a neighbouring community, who gave his name only as Israel, told journalist that the assailants gained entry into the apartment by tearing the window net.





He said, "I learnt about the incident on Thursday morning and I went to the area. There was no burglar proof bar on the windows of the family's apartment. "The man, his son and his wife's younger sister were found in a pool of blood. The wife survived but she was in a critical condition. The sister in-law had visited them. I was told that it was the couple’s daughter who also visited Thursday that raised the alarm.





"The sight of the deceased was very gory. From all indications, the attack was perpetrated by Badoo members. It was learnt that the incident was reported to the police at the Ipakodo Police Division, who removed the corpses. Another source said that residents would convene a meeting on Friday, today to discuss the security issues in the neighbourhood.





The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, did not pick calls made to his line and had yet to reply to a text message sent to him on the incident.

