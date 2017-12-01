Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Bad Weather Forces President Buhari To Travel To Hometown By Road
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, December 08, 2017 / comment : 0


President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to Daura in Katsina state by road following his two-day official visit to Kano state, where he commissioned some projects.

This was made known on Friday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

Shehu said the condition of the weather necessitated the trip to Daura by road. The president was accompanied to Daura on Thursday by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and that of Jigawa State, Governor Abubakar Badaru.

He was received on the border between Jigawa and Katsina states by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina and the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú