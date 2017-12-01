



President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to Daura in Katsina state by road following his two-day official visit to Kano state, where he commissioned some projects.





This was made known on Friday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.





Shehu said the condition of the weather necessitated the trip to Daura by road. The president was accompanied to Daura on Thursday by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and that of Jigawa State, Governor Abubakar Badaru.





He was received on the border between Jigawa and Katsina states by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina and the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk.