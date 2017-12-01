The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members against attending night parties in their areas of posting. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC DG gave the warning on Wednesday when he visited the Ekiti state orientation camp.





Kazaure also warned corps members against involvement in sharp practices like advanced fee fraud also known as 419 and internet scam otherwise known as yahoo yahoo”He also warned female corps members against indecent dressing.





Kazaure advised corps members to key into the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) policy of the agency. He said the SAED programme was put in place to empower corps members to be job creators rather than job seekers. He enjoined corps members to respect the culture of their host communities and shun unauthorized journeys.







