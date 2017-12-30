Automobile And Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN)  Joins Nigerians To Wish Yusuf Buhari A Speedy Recovery While Emphasizing Her Make Roads Safe Campaign

Published:





ATCN is a Non-Governmental Organization with aims and objectives of creating awareness for road safety, safety in motorsports as well as environmental awareness.

The organization ensures Nigerian road users are properly enlightened, trained and educated as per road usage ethics whilst taking into consideration the efforts of road management agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring drastic reduction in the number of deaths and serious injuries on Nigerian roads.

Our safety programmes include:

1. Safer Driving - Periodic FIA Road Safety Grant Programme & FIA Foundation Programmes organized by ATCN which teaches good driving habits, traffic rules, pedestrian safety and first aid techniques as was concluded in Kaduna in October for transport stakeholders as we have always done since 2013 in different States.

2. Better Use of Information – collating accurate data on road incidents and using this to improve drivers training.

3. Safety For Other Road Users - ATCN champions the Children’s Traffic Club to educate school children and pedestrians as well as assist in starting up road safety clubs to build comprehensive safety curricula.

In pursuit of our safety campaign, ATCN hosted the 2017 FIA’s African Sport Regional Congress at Transcorp Hilton Abuja from 25th – 26th of August 2017. The FIA President who is the United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety, Mr. Jean Todt, was present at the event amongst other dignitaries from Federal Road Safety Corps and Ministry of Sports. Jean Todt spoke extensively about Road Safety during the Congress after meeting the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) at State House, Abuja.

ATCN undertakes analysis, training and policy development to ensure access to safer transport systems.

For more information visit: www.atcn.com.ng

