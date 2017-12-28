Atiku, Saraki Wishes Buhari’s Son Speedy Recovery

Published:

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has prayed for a quick recovery for President Muhammadu Buhari’s son who was involved in an accident. Recall that Yusuf, the president’s son had a head injury and is currently in a hospital following a bike accident in Abuja.





Atiku. who recently rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party, prayed for his speedy recovery. He tweeted: "Our thoughts are with the first family, our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery.





Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday joined other well meaning Nigerians, including the ex vice president, Atiku Abubakar to wished President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, a quick recovery from injuries sustained during an accident.





Saraki took to his twitter handle to pray for his recovery as well as the president’s family over the incident. "May the Almighty grant Yusuf Buhari a quick and full recovery. My prayers are with President Buhari and his family at this time” The tweet reads. The presidency had earlier confirmed reports of the incident and thanked Nigerians for their prayers.





"Yusuf broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son,” the statement read.

