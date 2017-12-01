



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed back former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to the party, describing it as a welcome development.







The country’s main opposition party, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, on Sunday night said it is glad that Atiku has “realized the unbridled lies/deceit of his former Party, the All Progressive Congress (APC)”, and believed his return will add value in the process of rebuilding our Party to greater heights.









The PDP described Atiku’s defection as another milestone recorded by the current leadership of the party in its quest to reconcile, rebuild and restructure the PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections and beyond.









The party further extended an invitation to other disgruntled members of the APC who are looking to leave after being frustrated by the party’s leadership. The statement read in part,“This is another milestone recorded by the current leadership of our Party in its quest to reconcile, rebuild and restructure the PDP ahead of the 2019 General Elections and beyond.









"We will continue to remain transparent and dedicated to the service of this Party. Again, we want to use this opportunity to call on all our members that are still in the APC or other parties to return home.









"We are equally extending our invitation to all those in the APC who are frustrated by the Party’s failure to deliver the goods . Any one who is desirous of a return to the era of abundance and freedom under the PDP administration is welcome. The Umbrella is big enough to accommodate all. "We enjoin our members nationwide to come together as one family, as we march to Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday 9 – Sunday 10, December 2017 to elect our new leaders who will manage the affairs of our Party at the National Level.”