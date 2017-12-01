



Chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Paul Unongo, has said that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has nothing to offer Nigeria as a President. Unongo added that Atiku could not be compared to President Muhammadu Buhari.





He said the President of Nigeria come 2019 must not feel he can jump from one party to another to buy the conscience of the people. The northern leader said northerners were not going to bring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back into power and Buhari would still win election come 2019 no matter what PDP did.





"What has Atiku got to offer Nigeria? Atiku would be in one party for two hours and he would abandon it and join another one for three hours and when he does not get what he wants, he jumps into another party,” he said. "If the PDP likes, let them field Atiku. If he contests with Buhari, he would win Atiku by 9 o’clock in the morning. Buhari is a tested and trusted principled leader.







We are not for sale and the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not for sale. The presidency is not for the highest bidder. We in the North have no problem on who to choose between Buhari and Atiku. We are not divided.”