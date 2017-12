Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has arrived the Eagles Square Abuja, venue of today’s elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).









Atiku had last Sunday announced his return to the PDP, after resigning from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).









He said the APC had failed in fulfilling its campaign promises made to Nigerians during the 2015 electioneering campaign.