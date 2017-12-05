Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Atiku Abubakar Visit PDP Headquarters (Pictures)
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, December 05, 2017 / comment : 0


Former Vice President of Nigeria and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja.

See Pictures of the visit below;





Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú