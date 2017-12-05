Former Vice President of Nigeria and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja.
See Pictures of the visit below;
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, December 05, 2017 / comment : 0
Former Vice President of Nigeria and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja.
See Pictures of the visit below;
Tagged with: Politics
No comments