Aso Rock Issues Statement On Buhari Son's Accident

Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.May God reward you all.GARBA SHEHUSenior Special Assistant to the President(Media and Publicity)December 27, 2017.