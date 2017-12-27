Wednesday, 27 December 2017

Aso Rock Issues Statement On Buhari Son's Accident

Published: December 27, 2017

Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.

May God reward you all.

GARBA SHEHU

Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media and Publicity)
December 27, 2017.

