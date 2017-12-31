Army Chief, Burutai Makes History At ASO Rock Climb

Published:

Army Chief, Burutai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Tukur Buratai on Saturday became the first serving Service chief to climb the three thousand feet above sea level peak of the Aso Rock in Abuja. He joined officers and soldiers of the elite Guards Brigade to climb the top of the rock to mark the final training activity of the Brigade schedule for 2017.





Buratai said physical training is fundamental to military operations. He said: "You are physically fit, indicating the high standard of training and physical fitness of the men of the Guards Brigade, which is expected.“As far back as 1996 I was here as a major and now I’m here as a Lieutenant General.”The COAS assured Nigerians that the army remain steadfast in its responsibilities.





He said the army would make sure that its task of defending the country from any external aggression and protecting Nigeria territorial integrity would be sacrosanct.“In the years ahead, indeed 2018 and beyond, we will make sure that the issue of the security challenges across the country, the North East, the Niger Delta, the South West and so on are really tackled along with other security agencies, we would work together,” Buratai.

