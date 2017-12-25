Armed Robber Mistakenly Kills Partner During Operation

Published:



An armed robber has died from his partner's bullet during a foiled robbery attack on one Francis Chibueze on Bakery Road, Azikoro village, Yenagoa. Confirming the incident on Sunday, the spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, said that the armed robber mistakenly shot and killed his partner.





"On December 22, 2017, around 8pm, a two man robbery gang attacked one Francis Chibueze of Bakery Road, Azikoro village, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. "As they were trying to attack their victim, one the robbers mistakenly shot and killed his partner, while the victim, Chibueze, escaped unhurt.





"The deceased armed robber was identified as Thankgod Smith, a 25 year old man. The partner who shot him has been identified as Peter Napoleon, 23" Butswat told NAN. He said the suspect came to the Azikoro Police Station on December 23, 2017, to turn himself in.





The spokesman said the suspect confessed to the robbery and killing of his gang member. "The suspected armed robber led police detectives to an uncompleted building on Bakery Road, Azikoro village, where the gun was recovered" he said.



NAN

