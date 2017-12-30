APC Stalwarts Gain Heavily In FG Board Appointments

Published:

Several members of the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and a hordes of other party stalwarts have made the 209 Chairmen and 1258 membership of the Board of Government Parastatals recently appointed by the Federal Government.



The National Legal Adviser of the party, Dr Muiz Banire chairs the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON. Other NWC members in the list are the party’s National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu who chairs the board of the Nigerian Communications Satellite NIGCOMSAT Ltd; its National Organizing Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso chairs the board of National Automotive Design and Development Centre (formerly National Automotive Council); Deputy National Chairman, South, Engr. Segun Oni (Nigeria Export Processing Zone); its Ntional Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi (National Sugar Development Council); and the party’s North west zonal vice chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir who chairs the board of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC.



APC’s Secretary, Mai Mala Buni heads the NIGERIA Shippers’ Council while its Deputy National Chairman North, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu heads the Federal Housing Authority. Other party. Executives heading various boards Zakari Idde and Sen. Ayo Akinyelure while a former Deputy governor of Plateau state, Dame Pauline Tallen, Gen. John Shagaya, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora and many others are also heading different boards. A former Governor of Ekiti state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo is also to chair the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN. The statement said, “Mr. President considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals.



The constitution of the boards with the appointments, is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision. “While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course. The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issue

Share This