Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it would not be deterred in its fierce fight against graft, following an attack on its boss, Ibrahim Magu. Unknown gunmen on Tuesday attacked a property belonging to Magu, resulting in the death of a policeman.









The property is located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. And while confirming the attack on Wednesday, the EFCC said it had yet to ascertain the exact mission of the attackers.“The property, a farmhouse located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja, was attacked by unknown gunmen at about 10p.m. on December 12, 2017, the commissions spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement.







