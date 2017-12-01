Select Menu

» » Ambode Presents 2018 Budget To Lagos State House Of Assembly [Pictures]
Posted date: December 12, 2017

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, presenting the Y2018 Budget Estimates to the House, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 11, 2017.  

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), delivering his speech during the presentation of the Y2018 Budget Estimates to the House, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 11, 2017. With him are Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (left behind) and the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni (2nd left) 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), in a handshake with the Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa during the presentation of the Y2018 Budget Estimates to the House, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 11, 2017.  

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), delivering his speech during the presentation of the Y2018 Budget Estimates to the House, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 11, 2017. 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), delivering his speech during the presentation of the Y2018 Budget Estimates to the House, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, December 11, 2017. 


