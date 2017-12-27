Notorious Cultist Killed In Delta State By Rival Group

Published:

A young man simply identified as Imadu, said to be a notorious cultist was brutally killed on Christmas Day in Utagbe-Ogbe community, Kwale Town, Delta State. The deceased was an alleged hitman for Eiye Cult Group before he decamped to Baggar Cult Group.





According to Austyne Emu, President/Commander, Anticult Volunteer Corps (AVC), Delta State, Imadu was killed by member of his former cult group. His report below: "As a result to the recorded violent cult related activities which in time past took lives and perceived unending, here comes the continuation of the previously reported clash.





The killings between Baggars and Eiye cult groups which AVC was made handicapped in handling due to lack of support from supposed resourceful indigenes, Delta State Government and conflicting Anti-Cultism/Anti-Terrorism Laws of Delta State.





The deceased who is known to be very notorious was a hitman member of Eiye Cult Group before he cross-carpet to become a member of Baggar Cult Group and as well became a hitman but luck ran out on him as he was supposedly killed by suspected members of Eyie Cult Group on the Eve of Christmas.





He was termed to be notorious but remain human who would've become someone useful if he was rehabilitated and enlightened to living a positive and resourceful life. AVC will only try her human possible best to continually ensuring a crime free yulitide season in entire Delta State but seek for Deltans to endeavour in avoiding and reporting any criminal activities to any available security agency or agent to boost our efficiency in delivering our selfless services.





We can not relient in bringing to justice anyone found wanted in violent cult related activities as investigation are currently yielding results regarding the recent clash in Kwale Town. AVC remains open and willing to assist in all forms to *ensure an amendment of the existing ANTI CULTISM/ANTI TERRORISM LAWS of Delta State which ought to clearly state actual sanctions to the crime actors.









