All Haitians Have AIDS And Nigerian Immigrants Won't Go Back To Their Huts - President Trump

New York Times published a report Saturday on US President, Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policy. According to the paper, Trump was outraged after being handed a list of how many foreigners had obtained visas to enter the U.S. in 2017.





Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by someone else who was there.





Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.





The Times reports that the two anonymous officials who relayed these accounts “found them so noteworthy that they related them to others at the time,” but that other officials present did not recall President Trump using the words “AIDS” or “huts.”





The White House did not deny the purpose of the said meeting, but said Trump had not used such language. In an official statement, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said:





“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims. It’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”

