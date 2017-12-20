Comedian Ali Baba Blasts Pastors Who Officiate Gay Marriages

Published:

Veteran comedian and media personality Ali Baba has heavily condemned pastors who officiate gay marriages. The comedian said in an Instagram post on Monday that these pastors are unfit to preach about sinning because their action is contrary to the teachings of the bible.

He also said tithing is an important part of faith and should not be ignored. Ali Baba wrote:“If any PASTOR agrees that a man can marry a man and that a woman can marry a woman… something that is not in the bible, then he has no right to preach about sin.





"In fact he has lost the right to call anyone a sinner. Because, it can not be only tithes that can not be changed. People keep permitting everything and harping on the one that suits them.“If you agree that men can marry men, then we can begin to negotiate tithes. I know many are afraid to speak on this matter. But the truth is there… It’s not going away. Come and be drumming into my ears “God said"“It is written” “God is always right“But we should let people decide their partners”

"No argument. You said God says man shall not steal. BUT A MAN WHO HAD NOTHING goes into politics. One term down, he builds a mansion that his 20 years salary as a politician, can not fund or afford. But you go pray to open the house, all the same and dedicate it to God. GOD SAID pay your tithe. And you say that is sacrosanct.“Can I decide who to give it to? You say no. But God said a man must leave his parents and cling to a woman, you are accepting alterations.

Share This