Aisha Spends More Time At Hospital As Son, Yusuf Yet To Regain His Speech

Published:

The Presidency is not under any pressure to fly injured President Muhammadu Buhari’s son abroad for emergency treatment. The development, according to competent sources close to the Presidency followed positive response to treatment by the president’s son, Yusuf, who is currently being attended to by a private orthopedic surgeon in Abuja.





It was learned that following improvement in the health of Yusuf, who was admitted to the private medical facility early this week, the Presidency had opted to ‘wait and see’ whether it was still necessary to ferry him out or not. One of the sources stated that following the bike accident involving their son, Aisha Buhari had virtually relocated to the private medical facility to attend to Yusuf.





"These days madam spends more time in the hospital receiving sympathies and well wishers, who are mostly very close people and top government officials cleared by security men to see the first family.“Incidentally, security operatives have stepped up their presence around the hospital since Yusuf was admitted there,” a top source said.













Meanwhile, Yusuf is reportedly yet to regain his speech as doctors treating him at the Cedarcrest hospital in Abuja have discovered new injuries on his body. Yusuf and his friend, Bashir were involved in a ghastly accident on December 26th while riding their power bikes in Gwarimpa, Abuja at about 8pm.













According to Sahara Reporters, Yusuf who broke his limb and sustained a head injury in the crash, yesterday indicated to doctors repeatedly about the pain he is having in his hand. A check on the hand showed it was fractured, leading doctors to embark on immediate treatment.





A presidency source told Saharareporters that since Yusuf was admitted to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja he has not regained his speech due to traumatic brain injury.

