86 Cars,Four Housed Seized From Fed Ministry Of Power,Housing And Works Finance Director

A director in the federal civil service has temporarily forfeited 86 vehicles, four houses and other properties.



The order of forfeiture was granted by an FCT High Court, Apo. The case was adjourned to March 6, 2018.



Detectives alleged that Ibrahim Musa Tumsah, a director of Finance and Accounts in the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, amassed the properties through “abuse of office and illegal enrichment.”



“If you put all the vehicles together it could amount to N20billionn. So among all the directors in this category, he should be the richest,” a source in the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, who are investigating the case, told Daily Trust yesterday.



Documents of the ex parte application released to journalists by the panel chaired by the Special Adviser to the President on Anti-Corruption, Okoi Obono-Obla, showed that Justice Muawiya Baba Idris granted the application dated November 23, 2017 on December 6 for three months pending full investigation.



The panel alleged that Tumsah “Who earns less than N500,000 monthly salary has properties splashed all over Abuja, Kaduna and his home town, Yobe State using the names of his brother, children and wives to acquire the properties.”



He was said to have set up companies fronting his brother Tijani Musa Tumsah as the chairman and managing director. They include: Rain Integrated Service Insurance Ltd and Rain Integrated Bureau De Change Ltd.



Consequently, the court ordered interim forfeiture of the 86 luxury vehicles, 23 of which are bullet proof vehicles.

