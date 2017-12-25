55 Minutes Documentary, Bad Marketing For Buhari - Ezekwesili

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the presidency over a TV documentary about President Muhammadu Buhari.





In a post on her Twitter page, she described the 55-minute documentary put together by the Media and Publicity department of the State House as marketing promo for Buhari





The former minister of education also faulted the presidency for coming up with such broadcast when Nigerians are struggling at fuel stations. She wrote: "Wawu. What a “perfect time” to unveil a personal marketing promo of President @MBuhari to his citizens who are mostly keeping vigil at fuel stations nationwide.



