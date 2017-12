Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that four people in the early hours of this morning died in an accident along the Sagamu Ijebu Ode ,Benin Expressway close to the Ijebu Ode tollgate .Their corpses have been deposited at the Ijebu Ode General Hospital mortuary according to the Route Commander Florence Okpe ,FRSC Public Education Officer Ogun State Sector Command who spoke to us on behalf of the Sector Commander Ogun State Command