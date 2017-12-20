The Imo State House of Assembly has endorsed Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as a governorship aspirant for the 2019 general election.Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum, Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission and Niger Delta Development Commission, Henry Ezediaro, said Nwosu was the most qualified to take over from his father-in-law, Okorocha.He said the decision to endorse Nwosu, who is the Chief of Staff to governor, was reached after majority of the state’s lawmakers declared him the best to run for the position.Ezediaro said: “After meeting with the members of the House of Assembly, we, irrespective of party affiliations, have endorsed Ugwumba Uche Nwosu. We urge him to contest the poll. If he does, we will support him to be the governor in 2019.“On behalf of the lawmakers, we want to use this medium to appeal to the governor and thank him for his free education policy in the state, but without Uche Nwosu, the policy may die and that is why we want him to continue from where he will stop.”