



Former governor of Cross River state Donald Duke, Professor Pat Utomi, and renowned lawyer Olisa Agbakoba, and some other prominent Nigerians have formed a coalition called the Third Force ahead of the 2019 elections.





Members of the coalition are activists, professionals and politicians from different groups. The coalition, in a communique, said its formation became necessary based on the "subsisting divisive and corrupt politics in the country.”







Members of the coalition were said to have met in Abuja last Tuesday to initiate what they tagged National Intervention Movement (NIM).

They converged on Abuja on the platform of the Nigeria Political Summit Group (NPSG).







The communique, which was signed by the convener of NPSG, Olawale Okunniyi, stated further that the coalition resolved to mobilise youths towards a major change in the country.

The movement, according to the communique, is expected to transform into the Third Force ahead of the general election in 2019.







Other members of the coalition include Dr Jhalil Tafawa Balewa; Alhaji Rabiu Ishiaku Rabiu; Frank Nweke (Jnr); Senator Ghada Abubakar; Dr Mrs Kemi Jorge Hajia Ramatu Dalhatu Musa; Professor Jibo Ibrahim; Comrade Isah Aremu; Dr Emeka Okengwu; Dr Olubunmi Usim Wilson; Dr Eugene Enahoro; Hajia Khairat Animashaun; Hajia Mary Manso, as well as two representaives of the leadership of the organised Labour.