2019: Dialogue With IPOB Or Lose Igbo Support - Igbo Group Tells Buhari

|IPOB Members During Protest
He also said the purported proscription of the organisation by the Federal Government was presumptuous and uncalled for. Ezeoke said: "2019 is around the corner. It’s a time to take decision. Herdsmen cannot be killing our people and somebody will look the other way, but proscribed IPOB that is innocuous.
It is disingenuous to allow that.“We therefore call on President Buhari, governors of the South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, opinion leaders, and human rights groups to engage IPOB and other self determination groups in fruitful dialogue that will address their grievances and permanently end agitation across Nigeria.
"In the same vein, we call for immediate withdrawal of all charges against IPOB members and the unconditional release of all their detained members.“In a democratic and heterogeneous state, dialogue should be championed above repression as that is the only way to achieve lasting peace.”
