2019: Dialogue With IPOB Or Lose Igbo Support - Igbo Group Tells Buhari

Published:

IPOB Members During Protest

An Igbo group, Ekunie Initiative has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) before the 2019 general elections. Speaking to newsmen, the President of the group, Tochukwu Ezeoke, said Igbos would be forced to review their relationship with him and the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he fails to dialogue with IPOB.





He also said the purported proscription of the organisation by the Federal Government was presumptuous and uncalled for. Ezeoke said: "2019 is around the corner. It’s a time to take decision. Herdsmen cannot be killing our people and somebody will look the other way, but proscribed IPOB that is innocuous.





It is disingenuous to allow that.“We therefore call on President Buhari, governors of the South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, opinion leaders, and human rights groups to engage IPOB and other self determination groups in fruitful dialogue that will address their grievances and permanently end agitation across Nigeria.





"In the same vein, we call for immediate withdrawal of all charges against IPOB members and the unconditional release of all their detained members.“In a democratic and heterogeneous state, dialogue should be championed above repression as that is the only way to achieve lasting peace.”

