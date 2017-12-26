2017 Has Been The Most Difficult Year For Nigeria – Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari says 2017 had been a very tough year for Nigeria, but expressed optimism that 2018 will be a more prosperous one. The President stated this when he received a delegation of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents who paid him Christmas homage in the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.





He, however, noted with delight that God had answered the prayers of Nigerians as the rainy season was good and farmers recorded bumper harvest across the country. "It has been a tough year for Nigeria and I hope next year will be a much more prosperous one.





"But God listened to the majority of us, the rainy season was very good and some states have got very good information from home; I never knew that the people from Kano who are more resourceful used to go to my area and hire farms, this year nobody hired farm, and nobody regretted it.





"And again the second one from the Gov. of Sokoto State said all the people that really registered early to perform last pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia were farmers. "But he didn’t tell me if they took additional wives. But I am very pleased that people have gone back to the land with very good harvests"





Buhari used the opportunity to commend religious leaders for partnering with government in ensuring peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethno-religious groups in the country.





Share This