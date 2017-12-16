16 Years After: Group Begs Buhari To Revisit Bola Ige’s Murder Case

Published:

A group, The Democratic Movement (TDM), has cried for justice in the death of a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige. The group which decried the failure of Nigerian Government to resolve the murder issue all these years, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to reopen the case afresh, even as it vowed to persist in its call for justice until it is achieved.





Bola Ige was shot dead by yet to be known gunmen at his home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on December 23, 2001, barely two years after Nigeria returned to democratic rule. However, TDM, led by its coordinator, Aderemi Adebisi, on Friday said that the call for justice in the murder of Ige will never stop until those involved in his death are meant to serve their deserved punishment.





“In the annals of Nigeria’s history, the unresolved murder of Chief Bola Ige will continue to be a recurrent decimal until perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book. Individuals and groups across the world will continue to demand for justice from the government of Nigeria. “That is why we are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Inspector General of Police to re-open the case file.





The group disagreed with the police on their efforts so far noting that “the perpetrators of the dastardly act are human beings and not ghosts. What is needed is for the President to instruct Inspector General of the Police to re-open the case and carry out thorough investigation this time to fish out the real culprits,” Adebisi said.

