



15-year-old Sabriya McLean of New Castle, Delaware was found stabbed approximately 80 times and set on fire by a man she met on Facebook. Sabriya had been reported missing by her family on Monday, before her body was found in the 200 block of South 49th Street late Tuesday morning.







On Thursday, Capt. Jack Ryan of Philadelphia police revealed at a press conference the details of Sabriya McLean’s slaying by her killer.

Investigators say the teenager met up with the suspect, 23-year-old Cole Swaringer-Herring, in Philadelphia on Monday night while both of his parents were out, station WPVI reports. And when they returned, he told them what he had done.







Police were alerted by Swaringer-Herring's parents the next morning, and McLean's stabbed and burned body was found under a pile of leaves behind a building in Swaringer-Herring's apartment complex.









"It was a very violent act so we're looking at him in connection to some other possible cases that we've had," said Capt. Jack Ryan.

Swaringer-Herring is charged with murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and related offenses. He's being held pending his future preliminary hearing