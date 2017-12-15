15 Die In Fatal Car Crash In Jigawa 24 Hours To New Year (See Pictures)

Published:

15 lives were lost at the scene of this fatal crash that occurred at about Saturday,30/12/17,along Gumel - Gugungu .Among the 15 lives lost were mothers and their little children.The Sector Commander of FRSC Angus Ibezim In company of the SA(Security) to the Governor, Col Muhd Alhassan (Rtd), Head of Operations, DCC M Kabo,& the Unit Commander,Gumel, ACC Abubakar Tatah attended the interment at Gumel Central Cemetery.Chief Imam Ibrahim Ciroma who conducted the funeral cautioned the mammoth crowd on the need to obey traffic regulations, and especially to shun overspeeding and overloading as well as ensure their vehicles are road worthy. Also speaking, the SA (Security),admonished the people to join hands with the Corps to reduce crashes and fatalities on our highways.The Interment drew sympathisers from the three Local Govt Councils, Gumel, Gagarawa and Jahun.