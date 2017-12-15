15 Die In Fatal Car Crash In Jigawa 24 Hours To New Year (See Pictures)
Published: December 31, 2017
15 lives were lost at the scene of this fatal crash that occurred at about Saturday,30/12/17,along Gumel - Gugungu .Among the 15 lives lost were mothers and their little children.The Sector Commander of FRSC Angus Ibezim In company of the SA(Security) to the Governor, Col Muhd Alhassan (Rtd), Head of Operations, DCC M Kabo,& the Unit Commander,Gumel, ACC Abubakar Tatah attended the interment at Gumel Central Cemetery.
The Interment drew sympathisers from the three Local Govt Councils, Gumel, Gagarawa and Jahun.
