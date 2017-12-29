126 Prisoners Regain Freedom After Ministers, Others Pay Their Fines

Published:

The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Ishaq Bello, on Thursday, freed from Abuja prisons 33 year old Abdullahi Musa, who was first sentenced to death some years ago. Apart from Musa, some 126 other convicts regained their freedom after the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Capital Territory as well as others paid the fines imposed on them as options to imprisonment upon their convictions.





Musa, who was convicted for culpable homicide but later had his death penalty commuted to life sentence, had spent 17 years in detention before his freedom on Thursday. The Chief Judge of FCT, on Thursday, visited the Kuje Medium Security Prisons in Abuja, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Stakeholders Committee on Prison Reform and Decongestion.





Musa who was released on Thursday, was said to have stabbed a person to death with scissors. The deceased was said to have been stabbed to death while trying to separate Musa from another person with whom the convict was fighting. In his blue convict's dress, Musa bowed with his forehead touching the ground in front of the high table as the Chief Judge announced that he was discharged.





Giving a breakdown of the number of the released 126 convicts, Justice Ishaq said 114 of them had their fines paid by the FCT minister while 10 others had theirs paid by the AGF. He said Hajiya Najatu Muhmmad and Esther Uzoma of the Proactive Gender Initiative paid for one convict each





