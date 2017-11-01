



The Zimbabwean army has cordoned off the presidential seat of power and parliament building after the military announced it had taken control of all government institutions.

The Zimbabwe police was not visible in the streets as soldiers controlled traffic movement while unconfirmed reports say a number of cabinet ministers and some top ruling Zanu-PF officials have been arrested.

Soldiers were said to be seen asking for identification from members of the public, although the situation remained peaceful and calm with people going about their daily chores.

Trevor Ncube, a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and newspaper publisher, has said he can confirm the arrests of three major individuals in the country.