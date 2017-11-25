



Former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has warned All Progressives Congress, APC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi to stop spreading lies about him.





In his new book, “On a Platter of Gold: How Jonathan Won and Lost Nigeria”, Bolaji accused Mimiko of using public funds to sponsor lawsuits seeking to disqualify General Buhari on account of the controversy surrounding his educational certificates.







In a statement on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, signed by Eni Akinsola, a media adviser to Dr. Mimiko, the former housing minister highlights a misleading allegation in the book, which said that he sponsored lawsuits seeking to disqualify General Buhari on account of the controversy surrounding his educational certificates.







One of the online publications contained the false and wild allegation that “Mimiko decided to take matters into his own hands by funding a myriad of lawsuits to disqualify Buhari using Ondo State funds".







Dr. Mimiko states unequivocally that he was neither instrumental to the institution nor funding of any such lawsuits. "I also categorically refute all other claims related to me in the said publication,” the former Ondo governor said. "The allegations are untrue, malicious, and wicked.”







"I really can still not fathom why the author of the said publication will choose to resort to this falsehood against my person.”









Dr. Mimiko also indicated that he is consulting with his lawyers on the falsehood and smears reported as appearing in the yet-to-be released book written by Bolaji Abdullahi and published by Kachifo Limited and he is considering seeking legal redress against the author and publisher.











"I hasten to add that I am at the moment in contact with my lawyers, exploring avenues of legal redress against the author, and publisher of the book containing these false allegations,” the statement ended.