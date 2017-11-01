Mother And Son

A woman has been given 10 years of probation this week after admitting she had a sexual relationship with her 44-year-old mother that even led to marriage.











26-year-old Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, from Duncan, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to incest in Stephens County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday after the illicit affair with her mother was uncovered. The mother, Patricia Ann Spann, 44, was also once married to her son (Misty's brother).









Patricia Ann Spann lost custody of her daughter and two sons when they were kids. They were then adopted and raised by their paternal grandmother. In 2014, she reunited with Misty and says the two of them "hit it off" and started talking about adopting a child together.







In March 2016, they got married after Patricia convinced her daughter that they weren't violating the law by being together. But they actually violated a law by being together because, In Oklahoma, incest is a felony crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

















Their incestuous marriage was discovered months later by authorities during a child welfare investigation. This was not the first marriage for Patricia. She also was married to her biological son, Jody Calvin Spann, in 2008 in Comanche County. The marriage was annulled 15 months later after the son said it was incestuous.











Misty said she was induced "by fraud to enter the marriage" with her mother. She said she only consented to getting married after her mother convinced her it was legally OK, saying she consulted three attorneys. Patricia says she actually did the research herself, and thought that it would be OK since she no longer has the same name as what was printed on Misty's birth certificate.











Misty decided to take a plea deal, admitting to the relationship in exchange for a lighter sentence. In addition to spending 10 years on probation, the judge also ordered her to undergo counseling and pay various court fees.











Patricia also was charged with incest in the case and was scheduled to appear in court in January but her case has now been delayed until February so that she could undergo surgery.





Though she has not yet appeared in court, Patricia has already pleaded not guilty to the charge. She told investigators her relationship with her son, Jody, was not sexual and she married him to prevent him being deployed to the military.

















Misty and Jody's brother, Cody Spann told KSWO that his mother manipulated both his sister and brother into marriage.









